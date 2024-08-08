The Magic Faraway Tree Adds Jennifer Saunders, Hiran Abeysekara And Pippa Bennett-Warner To Its Cast; DEETS

The Magic Faraway Tree movie adaptation of Enid Blyton’s eponymous book has added more actors to its star-studded cast. Shrek 2 star Jennifer Saunders, The Life of Pi fame Hiran Abeysekera and Gangs of London’s Pippa Bennett-Warner have signed on to star in the upcoming film.

The film’s production has already started in England at Shinfield Studios. BAFTA Award-winner Simon Farnaby, who co-wrote Wonka and Paddington 2, will be producing the film and Ben Gregor will be directing it.

The previously unveiled cast of Magic Faraway Tree included Nicola Coughlan, Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Jessica Gunning, Nonso Anozie, Mark Heap, Oliver Chris and Dustin Demri Burns. Academy Award-nominee Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown of Neal Street Productions, along with Danny Perkins (Greatest Days) of Elysian Film Group, and Jane Hooks are producers on the film.

Harris spoke to Deadline about the latest additions to the cast. “Just when we thought our casting line-up couldn’t get any more thrilling, we have been joined by these hugely gifted actors,” she said.

She hopes for the A-listers to bring “wit, wonder, and warmth” to their performances and is grateful to bring them along for the magical adventure. Enid Blyton’s The Magic Faraway Tree is one of his most beloved children’s books that is set in a faraway land with magical and mystical elements!

Ashland Hill’s Managing partner Simon Williams called the film a “remarkable opportunity” that brought a stellar and magnetic cast under one roof. “We couldn’t be more excited for audiences of all ages to be transported into a world they’ve never seen before, and to experience this wondrous story come to life,” he added.