The Mickey Mouse Club Reunites To Attend The 90s Con Florida; All You Need To Know

The 90s Con Florida is set to host former members of The Mickey Mouse Club in September, an exclusive confirmation from PEOPLE reveals. Among the confirmed participants are Deedee Magno Hall, Rhona Bennett, Tony Lucca, Chasen Hampton, Raquel Herring, Jennifer McGill, Damon Pampolina, Dale Godboldo, Lindsey Alley, David Kater, Mylin Brooks, and Albert Fields. They are all prepared to bring magic and fun to the event organized by That's 4 Entertainment.

Nostalgia And reunions

Rhona Bennett said, "I'm looking forward to dipping into the 90s nostalgia." Talking about her music before social media and stuff, she said, "Well, it's almost time to hang with the buddies again. See y'all soon!"

Deedee Magno Hall is also pumped up for it. “I love every opportunity to gather with my MMC family, and what better place to reminisce about our Wonder Years than at 90’s Con?” she said.

Tony Lucca expressed great enthusiasm about his crew, describing them as "super stoked" to commemorate 35 years of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. He highlighted their excitement, especially after having had so much fun at the inaugural 90s Con in 2022, and eagerly anticipates the after-party.

Celebrating the 90s

Jennifer McGill expressed excitement about the upcoming 90s Con in Florida, describing it as a special opportunity where her past and present worlds collide. She feels privileged to be part of celebrating the decade that launched her art career.

The event will take place from September 13th to 15th at Daytona Beach's Ocean Center in Florida. The Mouseketeers, including Deedee Magno Hall, Rhona Bennett, Tony Lucca, Chasen Hampton, Raquel Herring, Damon Pampolina, and others, will be available throughout the weekend for photo opportunities and more.

Additionally, casts from popular shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Charmed, and 7th Heaven will have their own reunions. A-list celebrities such as Juliette Lewis, Carmen Electra, and Jaleel White will also grace the occasion.

PEOPLE confirmed that this year's official charity partner for 90s Con Florida is the Always In The Club Foundation. Founded by former cast members of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, the foundation supports young artists through learning and mentoring programs.

Moreover, there will be a sweepstake offering two free VIP tickets, courtesy of a celebrity memorabilia auction organized to benefit the foundation. Tickets for 90s Con Florida are now available on the event's official website.

