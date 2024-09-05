‘The Missing Piece in My Life’: Lady Gaga Reveals Her Excitement About Getting Engaged to Boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga found true love in Michael Polansky. The couple got engaged in April and announced the happy news to the fans in July. Ahead of the big premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux, Gaga gave a peek into her big day.

In conversation with Vogue, the singer-actress revealed that Polansky proposed to her a day after the couple’s rock climbing outing. Not only did A Star is Born actress call his fiance the love of her life, but she also defined him as the “missing piece.”

While talking to the media outlet, Gaga recalled the first meeting with her boyfriend, back in 2019. She said, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’” The actress further added, “I could never have imagined that my mom... found the most perfect person for me?”

Polansky and Gaga met at a party 5 years ago in Los Angeles.

The Bad Romance actress went on to describe, “I got invited and I said, ‘I wonder if Michael is going to be there,’ and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party, and I kept asking for him, and he finally came over to me, and we talked for three hours.” “We had the most amazing conversation,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Polansky, too, shared his side of the story by saying that he did not know much about the pop star before meeting with her at Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party. The entrepreneur went on to reveal he had so much in common with the House of Gucci star, like playing with dogs, reading books, taking walks, and making coffee.

Gaga went on to state, “I feel very grateful that I wasn’t alone. I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind.” Fans have been happy for the singer as thanks to Polansky, the musician dropped her new album.

Speaking of the same, Gaga’s fiance said, “Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean into the joy of it.” He continued to say, “On the Chromatica tour [in 2022], I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy.”

Recently, Lady Gaga stepped out in black with Michael Polansky for the premiere of Joker: Folie a Deux at the Venice Film Festival. The couple were joined by Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips.

