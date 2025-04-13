The Pitt Season 2: Which Original Characters Will Return for Medical Drama's Sequel After Time Jump? DEETS

Fans of The Pitt can relax; Noah Wyle is returning for Season 2. The Max medical drama, which premiered in January 2025, quickly gained attention for Wyle's return to the role of a doctor, this time as Dr. Robby. Wyle will continue to anchor the story as the trauma team navigates new challenges following a time jump.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill told TVLine that The Pitt Season 2 will pick up around the Fourth of July weekend, about ten months after the events of the finale. "We're going to do Fourth of July weekend. Nine, basically 10 months later, gives a lot of room for us to have developed a few stories in the interim and catch up with everyone," Gemmill told Decider.

Dr. Langdon, played by Patrick Ball, is expected to return after completing rehab. The character was previously dismissed for stealing pills. Gemmill said, "We will pick up on Langdon's first day back at work, but it'll be more than a month. Thirty days is probably the minimum he would have to do [in treatment]." However, Ball is also scheduled to star in a Los Angeles production of Hamlet in July 2025, so his availability may be limited.

Meanwhile, Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) was sent home after suffering a miscarriage and did not return during the mass shooting incident. Wyle shared that Collins' absence helped set up Robby's breakdown. Although there is no official confirmation about her return, the show's creators acknowledged the audience's strong response to her character.

Showrunner Gemmill said the series will mostly stick to the same hospital setting. "We're never going to go to other departments," he said, confirming that most characters would still be around but possibly in new roles or on different shifts.

Whitaker (Gerran Howell) will be an intern in Season 2, while Javadi (Shabana Azeez) will be doing a sub-internship. Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay) confirmed she's prepping for her role by June 2025. Taylor Dearden (Dr. King) said, "We have no information, but it would be interesting to see the next day," hinting she might return.

Isa Briones, who plays Dr. Santos, is open to returning and spoke about the emotional toll of filming, stating that the body can't always distinguish acting from real stress. Creator R. Scott Gemmill mentioned that while a potential spinoff featuring Santos and Whitaker had been discussed, he preferred not to complicate the show's simple structure.

Katherine LaNasa's character Dana is also expected to return. Meanwhile, creator Gemmill and producer John Wells suggested that some characters may leave naturally due to internship rotations, but viewers can still expect familiar faces like Ayesha Harris and Ken Kirby to appear, as the night shift storyline remains a fan favorite.

