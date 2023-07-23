the purge movies order

The Purge franchise has become a wildly popular dystopian horror series in recent years, earning praise for its gripping and thought-provoking plots. It all started in 2013 with the first movie, introducing an eerie alternate reality in America where all crime is legal for 12 hours annually. Since then, The Purge has expanded to include five movies, a TV series, and even talks of a sixth entry with the talented Frank Grillo.

The franchise's success lies in its ability to deliver compelling social and political commentary, coupled with heart-pounding action and psychological horror. While some films were released in chronological order, others were strategically released to delve into the world's backstory. Here's a guide to watching The Purge movies in chronological order or by their release order.

Enjoy this thrilling journey into The Purge universe, where darkness and terror reign for a few unsettling hours each year.

How to Watch The Purge Movies by Order of Release Date

The Purge - June 7, 2013

The Purge: Anarchy - July 18, 2014

The Purge: Election Year - July 1, 2016

The First Purge - July 4, 2018

The Purge TV Series - 2018-2019

The Forever Purge - July 2, 2021





How to Watch The Purge Movies in Chronological Order

1. The First Purge (2018)

Genre: Horror/Action

Horror/Action Star Cast: Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Mugga, Patch Darragh, Marisa Tomei, Luna Lauren Velez, Kristen Solis.

Y'lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Mugga, Patch Darragh, Marisa Tomei, Luna Lauren Velez, Kristen Solis. Director: Gerard McMurray

Gerard McMurray Writer: Gerard McMurray

Gerard McMurray Run time: 1h 38m

1h 38m Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 5.2/10

The First Purge is a prequel that explains how the yearly event started. It takes place years before the first movie and follows the New Founding Fathers of America, a political group conducting an experiment in Staten Island. They make crime legal for 12 hours and offer a $5,000 payment to those who stay on the island. The goal is to reduce crime, but many people see it as a chance to profit from the chaos.

Despite an interesting plot, The First Purge disappoints in several ways. It introduces societal issues related to the experiment, but it's the weakest movie in the franchise and lacks the atmosphere of its predecessors.







2. The Purge TV Series (2018-2019)

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Star Cast: Gabriel Chavarria, Derek Luke, Hannah Emily Anderson, Max Martini, Jessica Garza, Paola Núñez, Joel Allen, Rochelle Aytes.

Gabriel Chavarria, Derek Luke, Hannah Emily Anderson, Max Martini, Jessica Garza, Paola Núñez, Joel Allen, Rochelle Aytes. Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Writer: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Run time: 2 seasons

2 seasons Year of release: 2018-19

2018-19 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.5/10

In 2018, USA Network and Syfy aired The Purge TV series, based on the first movie. It had 20 episodes and was created by James DeMonaco, who also wrote and directed the original film. The show's story unfolds during one Purge night, exploring the impact on different characters. The second season took a different approach, showing characters' lives before and after the event. Although fans liked the series and its in-depth character development, it was canceled after two seasons. The show provided a unique and more detailed look at the futuristic world of the Purge.









3. The Purge (2013)

Genre: Adventure/Action

Adventure/Action Star Cast: Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, Adelaide Kane, Edwin Hodge, Rhys Wakefield, Tony Oller, Arija Bareikis.

Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Max Burkholder, Adelaide Kane, Edwin Hodge, Rhys Wakefield, Tony Oller, Arija Bareikis. Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Writer: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Run time: 1h 25m

1h 25m Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 5.7/10

In the first movie of the franchise, called "The Purge," Lena Headey and Ethan Hawke play a couple caught in a home invasion on Purge Night. In this futuristic society, crime and violence are legal for twelve hours each year with no consequences. The movie introduces a world where people have to survive and face moral challenges during this dangerous time.

The movie became a box office hit because of its interesting plot and impressive cinematography. It stood out from other masked-home invasion movies like "The Strangers" by presenting an alternate reality where crime is allowed for a specific period.

4. The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Genre: Horror/Action

Horror/Action Star Cast: Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez, Zoë Soul, Justina Machado, John Beasley, Jack Conley.

Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo, Zach Gilford, Kiele Sanchez, Zoë Soul, Justina Machado, John Beasley, Jack Conley. Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Writer: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Run time: 1h 43m

1h 43m Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.8/10

The Purge: Anarchy is a fan-favourite, winning three awards. It follows different groups of people stuck on the streets during the Purge. They become unlikely heroes and join forces to survive. Frank Grillo plays Sergeant Barnes, an important character in the whole series.

People loved The Purge: Anarchy as it went beyond the typical home invasion theme. It got praised for its unique world-building, showing government corruption and class divisions. The movie had a gripping soundtrack and was more intense than the first one. Fans wanted more from the writer and director, James DeMonaco.







5. The Purge: Election Year (2016)

Genre: Horror/Action

Horror/Action Star Cast: Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell, Mykelti Williamson, J.J. Soria, Betty Gabriel, Terry Serpico, Edwin Hodge, Kyle Secor.

Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell, Mykelti Williamson, J.J. Soria, Betty Gabriel, Terry Serpico, Edwin Hodge, Kyle Secor. Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Writer: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Run time: 1h 48m

1h 48m Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6/10

In The Purge: Election Year, Frank Grillo plays Leo Barnes, the head of security for a senator running for president. She aims to stop the Purge, but powerful forces want to keep it going. Barnes and his team must protect her as enemies try to eliminate her before election day.

The movie's advertising campaign was excellent, resembling real political ads from the Clinton/Trump campaign. It has a political angle, showing how elected officials use the Purge to gain power and get rid of rivals. It also comments on the influence of money and organized religion in politics. However, some viewers wanted more character development and horror elements.

6. The Forever Purge (2021)

Genre: Horror/Action

Horror/Action Star Cast: Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman

Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Leven Rambin, Cassidy Freeman Director: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Writer: James DeMonaco

James DeMonaco Run time: 1h 43m

1h 43m Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 5.4/10

The Forever Purge is the most recent movie in the franchise, continuing from The Purge: Election Year. This time, the annual Purge night is back, but something's different – the violence doesn't end when the night is over. Survivors must now face the aftermath and stay alive.

The film earned over $500 million at the box office and won a Feature ReFrame Stamp Award in 2022. While opinions were mixed among critics and fans, many praised director Everardo Gout's work. The movie combines intense political themes and successful horror elements.

The Purge franchise has been a hit over the years, with a captivating story and interesting characters. Each installment brings its own unique twist while staying true to its core values of political and social commentary. Fans are excited for the upcoming sixth installment, which will be directed by James DeMonaco once again.

