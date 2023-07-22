Baby box office collections: Rock Steady on second Friday, Crossed Rs. 50 crores worldwide

Telugu coming-of-age romantic film Baby remained rock steady on its 2nd Friday as the collections barely dropped from Thursday. The film collected Rs. 4.25 crores in India yesterday, taking its eight days total box office collections to Rs. 46 crores plus. Drop from last week Friday is less than 20 per cent which is simply phenomenal. The film crossed Rs. 50 crores mark globally and will be crossing the same in India today. The second-weekend collections of the film are expected to be in the range of Rs. 16 crores. By the end of the day Sunday, the film will be just shy of Rs. 60 crores in India.

The box office collections of Baby at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 42 crores

2nd Friday: Rs. 4.25 crores

Total: Rs. 46.25 crores

Considering the low costs involved, the film is a lottery for its investors. The rights for the Telugu states were sold for a mere Rs. 6 crores, and the film has already garnered a share of Rs. 20 crores in the first week. The final share in Telugu states will be over Rs. 30 crores, possibly even Rs. 40 crores depending on how it holds for the coming weeks. The sort of profits this film will yield are more than some of the biggest blockbusters in recent times. The surplus for the film will be close to Waltair Veeraya from earlier this year, which earned Rs. 100 crores share in Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Baby is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 20.25 crores (Rs. 9.30 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 18.25 crores (Rs. 9.70 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 5 crores (Rs. 3.25 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 43.50 crores (Rs. 22.25 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 2.75 crores (Rs. 1.10 crore share)

India: Rs. 46.25 crores (Rs. 23.35 crores share)

About Baby Movie

Baby is a 2023 Telugu language coming-of-age romantic drama film written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, who previously wrote and directed Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014) and Kobbari Matta (2019). It was produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN), under Mass Movie Makers. It stars Anand Devarakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles.

Where to watch Baby?

You can watch Baby in a cinema near you.

