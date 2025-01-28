The Simpsons Set to Win Hearts Again, Returning for the Remainder of Season 36; Details Inside

The ever-loved animated series, The Simpsons, is coming back to have you intrigued. As per reports, the adult animated series will be continuing with its season 36, making a comeback and winning hearts again.

According to Comicbook, The Simpsons will be returning later this winter, with a few more details slowly being revealed. The long-running animated show released its season 36 last fall when the show celebrated its 35-year anniversary.

While the first half of the show was wrapped up at the end of the year, the new episodes will be released throughout the winter and beyond this year.

After a short break, the new episodes of The Simpsons will mark their return, continuing with season 36. The remainder of the season will be released later this March. Interestingly, the report labels the new season as a “debut” for season 36, instead of calling it a midseason premiere.

The first details of the comeback season also tease that a new Homer and Flanders story will be included in the season. Moreover, the series will even have some guest stars giving voices to surprising characters.

If you are already intrigued, The Simpsons will mark its return to FOX with new episodes being aired on Sundays, starting from March 30. The upcoming part will begin with episode 12 of Season 36.

While no titles of the episodes have been revealed as of yet, Deadline reports that the episodes will feature Jane Kaczmarek and Rachel Bloom, who will make guest voice appearances.

Per Comicbook, the story will follow “Bart dipping his toe into the world of celebrity DJ-ing, and Homer finally pushes Flanders too far.”

To watch what has happened on The Simpsons so far, you can watch all episodes of the latest season that are now streaming on Hulu.

