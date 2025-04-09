The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Were Paid Same Salaries? Casting Director Reveals Truth; 'Some Won't...'

The White Lotus is one of the most successful shows that keeps its fans hooked to their screens. Many aspects of the show are unique, on and off camera, and one of them also involves the same salaries for all the cast members.

Now, elaborating on the reason behind this, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO venture’s producer, David Bernad, shared that every individual is “treated the same” on the show.

He added, “They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor.” Bernad also said that it is a system that they created in the debut season of the HBO series because they did not have enough funds to make the project.

It was mentioned in THR’s article that the initial season was made with less than USD 4 million per episode. On the other hand, for the latest season’s episodes, the cost is said to fall anywhere between USD 6 million to USD 7 million.

The show’s casting director, Meredith Tucker, chimed in on the same and stated that this makes it a lot easier, adding, “You tell people this is what it is.” She also said, "And some won’t do it — and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living."

Tucker stated that their series regulars were “pretty much doing this for scale." Bernad mentioned that it’s “not-negotiable.” According to the publication, multiple sources shared that cast members made roughly around USD 40,000 each episode.

Even after Season 3 ended, the show continues to be the talk of social media, no matter what the subject is. In case you haven't watched it, The White Lotus’s seasons 1,2, and 3 are available to be streamed on MAX.

