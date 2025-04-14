The White Lotus Season 3's DELETED Piper-Zion S*x Scene Receives Whopping 500K USD Offer From NSFW Website; Know Details

The White Lotus has surely left all die-hard fans speechless, many still hoping to see the next entry in the franchise. While the latest season was full of surprises, new reports suggest that Mike White had even more intense scenes—not only planned but actually filmed.

In a recent podcast interview, the creator of the series revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the show and its finale.

Mike White shared that a steamy s-x scene had already been filmed for the finale; however, it never made it to the screen.

According to the creator, the scene involved one of the Ratliff kids, Piper. For those unfamiliar, the character is played by Sarah Catherine Hook.

White explained that Piper Ratliff was shown seducing Zion—a character played by Nicholas Duvernay. If you’ve followed the series closely, you might recall that in the early episodes of the latest season, Patrick Schwarzenegger's character Saxon, who is Piper’s brother, made a remark about her virginity.

By the end of the season, in the finale—after a disastrous night at the monastery—Piper is shown losing her virginity, making her move when she meets Zion at the restaurant.

According to Mike White , the scene was not included in the final episode because it was already 90 minutes long. “It would have added 10 minutes to the thing,” the creator stated, as per Men’s Journal, adding that it had a rom-com vibe.

However, it might intrigue fans to learn that CamSoda, an NSFW website, is reportedly willing to pay $500,000 to HBO for the unreleased sex scene.

In addition, CamSoda is offering the same amount to the actors for participating in a live Q&A session. The website is also prepared to pay another $500,000 to the actors if they agree to reenact the scene, according to the outlet.

The White Lotus is available to watch on HBO and Max.

