SNL Apologizes to The White Lotus Star Amy Lou Wood After Actor Blasts Them For Making Fun of Her Appearance

Aimee Lou Wood has received an apology from Saturday Night Live after criticizing the show for making fun of her appearance. The White Lotus star spoke out against a recent sketch, calling it “mean and unfunny,” and later shared that SNL had reached out to say sorry.

In a sketch titled The White POTUS, SNL parodied the upcoming season of The White Lotus, blending satire of the Trump family with jabs at Wood’s character. Sherman’s depiction featured exaggerated buck teeth, a choice that particularly struck a nerve with Wood, who has been candid in the past about her sensitivity around comments about her teeth.

Taking to Instagram, Wood expressed her disappointment. "But whilst in honest mode – I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny xo," she wrote. She also critiqued the impression’s authenticity, adding, "At least get the accent right seriously, I respect accuracy even if it’s mean."

Wood emphasized that while HBO had been supportive and kind, SNL had crossed a line. "Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago," she added. "Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Since speaking out, the Sex Education alum received an outpouring of support from fans, noting she was glad she chose to voice her feelings instead of internalizing them.

In a final update, Wood confirmed that SNL had reached out to apologize. Signing off with a cheeky Instagram Story, she concluded, “I’ve had apologies from SNL,” putting an end to the controversy — at least for now.

