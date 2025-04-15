The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Spotted Crying on the Street Amid SNL's 'Mean' Remarks Controversy

Aimee Lou Wood has been dominating headlines mostly because of her character Chelsea in The White Lotus season three, and also for the controversial Saturday Night Live skit. Now, in recent updates about her, she was spotted in tears during her outing, according to TMZ.

Wood was reportedly seen in London on Monday, where Film Club co-writer Ralph Davis was also present with her. This comes after she called out the skit by the late-night comedy sketch show. For the unversed, SNL seemingly mocked the actress’s character in one of their parodies for her teeth and British accent.

The performer called out the show on her Instagram stories and labeled the skit as “unfunny and mean,” per the reports. She also mentioned, “Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?”

Many people on various social media platforms also started discussing the same and sharing their respective opinions about this situation.

As per NME, she revealed on her Instagram stories about getting an apology from the show. Wood also made sure to mention that it was not SNL cast member Sarah Sherman’s (who portrayed a version of her character, Chelsea, in the skit) “fault.” She said, “Not hating on her, hating on the concept.”

Wood’s character in the beloved, Mike White helmed HBO show, is being praised by the fans, mostly for her nature and authenticity that was portrayed in the storyline.

Apart from the above-mentioned project, the actress has also been featured in multiple projects, including Sex Education, Toxic Town, Alice & Jack, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Seize Them!, and many more.

