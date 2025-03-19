The Young And The Restless March 18 Episode Recap: Why Do Nate and Damian Rush To Leave For Chicago?

In the latest episode of The Young and the Restless, aired on March 18, 2025, Kyle got updated about Phyllis and Sharon’s abduction situation by Summer. Kyle tried to fathom what must be the motivation behind this kidnapping.

Summer made sure to reveal that she wouldn't rest until their captor was caught. Then Claire entered the scene to find Summer and Kyle having a chat, which made the situation seemingly a little awkward.

Meanwhile, when Victor found Kyle and Summer having lunch, she told him that Claire had canceled and she was treating him to a “mercy lunch." The real motive for Victor to be there was to get details about the working dynamic between Kyle and Jack. Kyle soon realized that something was up with Victor.

After Summer was out of the scene, Kyle was sure that Victor was there because he had a motive but it was obvious that Victor would never admit that. Later Summer thought that Victor attempted to push them back with each other.

On the other hand, Audra asked why Holden did not leave, which prompted him to say that his flight was delayed because of the weather. It seemed that seeing Audra was something that he wanted.

But Audra tried to maintain her distance. Holden did not buy it when she said that the past was the past. He told her that she was giving mixed signals.

Later Holden asked her to be clear, which was when she confessed to seeing that the text from Nate. Holden asked for one more chance form her but Audra’s skeptism did not go away. They end up having lunch.

Meanwhile, Damian interrupted Lily, Devon, and Nate and questions about Amy's hospitalization. later Nate got to know that Amy’s experimental treatment had begun. As Damien got concerned that he would reach Chicago in time, Nate suggested that they should go with each other.

Lily and Devon were surprised to witness Audra and Holden having lunch. Lily talked about Audra's apparent good time, and Nate's family’s disapproval became clear to Holden.

Lily thought about how Nate would experience heartbreak. Devon suggested she not be involved. But Lily expressed being certain that something wrong was going to happen.