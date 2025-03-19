Jonathan Majors Marries Meagan Good in Private Ceremony; Here's All You Need To Know

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are officially married, a source confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday, March 18. The couple had a private wedding ceremony at their Los Angeles home, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The ceremony was small, and only their mothers were in attendance. Jonathan Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, officiated the wedding, while Good’s mother served as the witness.

The couple’s wedding comes four months after they announced their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024.

Good showed off her engagement ring on the red carpet, while Majors showed his excitement. “It’s a season of joy,” Majors told PEOPLE at the time. Good added, “It’s a season of all the good things.”

Majors and Good first sparked dating rumors in May 2023 when they were spotted at an Alamo Drafthouse movie theater in Los Angeles. Their relationship became public around the same time Majors was facing legal issues. Despite the controversy, Good stood by Majors and attended several of his court hearings.

In July 2024, Meagan Good shared with PEOPLE that she and Majors had instant chemistry when they first met. The couple later revealed that they met in 2022 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in a unisex bathroom. Good told E! News that they chose to announce their engagement there because it’s where they met.

Advertisement

Majors was arrested in March 2023 after an alleged assault involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In December 2023, he was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. In April, he was sentenced to a one-year in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Good spoke about her relationship with Majors during this time, sharing that he initially tried to discourage her from being with him because he wanted to protect her.

She stated that she reassured him, saying he was dealing with a Black Leo and that her experiences in the industry had given her the capacity to love others regardless of their circumstances.

Before her relationship with Majors, Good was married to pastor DeVon Franklin for nine years. They announced their separation in December 2021 and finalized their divorce in June 2022.