The Young and the Restless Spoilers: How will Phyllis react when Jack confronts her for her crimes?

The upcoming episodes of popular American soap opera The Young and the Restless feature face-offs, warnings, and plenty of exciting drama. Continue reading to find out the spoilers and highlights of the July 27, 2023, episode of The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis, played by Michelle Stafford, returned to Genoa City after hiding and being on the run for a while. She is facing several charges for faking her own death and trying to frame Diane, played by Susan Walters. Meanwhile, Jack, played by Peter Bergman, has been very furious about Phyllis and her behavior especially the fact that she wanted the blame to fall on his fiance. If that wasn't enough, he has other reasons to be pissed with her.

After all, in trying to protect Phyllis, Summer, played by Allison Lanier, ruined her marriage with his son Kyle, played by Michael Mealor. When Phyllis and Jack meet again, it is not going to be a happy reunion. Jack might be relieved Phyllis is not dead but her games have ruined her own daughter's life and his fiance went to jail because of her. Jack has all the right to be mad at her and he'll make his annoyance pretty clear to her, like he usually does.

Billy, played by Jason Thompson, has been keeping Jabot afloat while his brother Jack deals with his personal problems including the fake murder charges on Diane for Phyllis' alleged death. On the other hand, Billy has been helping his girlfriend Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, while she makes a big decision. Amidst all this, Billy has a new role to take.

Does it have something to do with the Abbott family feud where he seems to be on Jack and Diane's side instead of supporting his sister Ashley, played by Eileen Davidson, and her vengeful games? Or is this something entirely else? Summer was heartbroken on finding out that while she was trying to save her marriage, Kyle slept with Audra, played by Zuleyka Silver, and is actively pursuing her without any kind of guilt or remorse.

Audra is not ashamed of the affair either and Summer cannot believe it. Regardless, she warns her estranged husband about Audra, and what trouble he is putting himself into. Will Kyle take Summer's advice or will he brush it off as he usually does when he wants something others are opposing? The Young and the Restless airs on CBS on weekdays.

