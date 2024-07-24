'They've Fallen Out': Gigi Hadid Reportedly Upset with Suki Waterhouse Over Negative Portrayal of Bradley Cooper Relationship

Gigi Hadid is reportedly furious with her former friend Suki Waterhouse over remarks Suki made about Bradley Cooper, who is allegedly Gigi’s boyfriend now. After their breakup from 2013 to 2015, Suki described the relationship as “a failure on an epic scale,” adding that it felt like “fetishizing” or “punishment.” These comments have reportedly not been well received by Gigi, who is currently dating Bradley.

Gigi Hadid enraged at former pal Suki Waterhouse over Bradley Cooper remarks as per source

According to Life & Style, former friends Suki and Gigi have fallen out, suggesting they are unlikely to reconcile. An insider from the outlet stated that Suki has expressed her truth, and if Gigi has a problem with it, that’s just how it is.

The aforementioned magazine's insider has claimed, "They’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them. Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go."

In her August 2024 British Vogue cover story, Suki Waterhouse revealed a glimpse into her life after her split from Bradley Cooper calling the experience dark and fraught. Furthermore, when speaking of their split she mentioned that suffering through a public breakup was isolating because her side couldn’t be explained.

Alluding to her breakup with Bradley, Waterhouse said, "When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating. It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life."

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper reported to be going strong

Photographs of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper first emerged in October 2023, leading to speculation that they were dating. While their relationship is currently described as fun and casual, Gigi reportedly has always had feelings for him and is open to taking things further.

According to People, as of early July 2023, the couple was in “a full-blown relationship,” and Gigi was "very happy."

Both are also single parents: Zayn Malik is the father of Khai, whom he co-parents with Gigi, while Bradley shares custody of his daughter Lea (6) with ex Irina Shayk. Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse recently gave birth to her first child with Robert Pattinson, star of The Batman.

