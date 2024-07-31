Thinking About It...': Interview With The Vampire Showmakers Teases THIS Popular Storyline For Season 3

The Interview with Vampire Season 3 is officially in the works and showrunner Rolin Jones teased the narrative the drama series is set to take. While it is expected to deviate from the books, a highly anticipated storyline from Anne Rice’s third book will take form in the upcoming season.

Following the shocking season 2 finale that aired in late June, Interview with Vampire will continue with The Vampire Lestat from the novel series but showrunner Jones says that’s not all.

Showrunner hints at awaited plot in Interview with the Vampire Season 3

Based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, Interview with the Vampire has heavily relied on the source to chart its compelling storylines with minor shifts here and there. Season 3 is expected to follow the author’s second book, 1985’s The Vampire Lestat, abiding by the chronology of things.

However, showrunner Rolin Jones can hardly wait to introduce the popular storyline about the Devil’s Minion in Season 3 itself. The plot that involves Daniel and Armand is originally from Anne Rice’s third book from the novel series, Queen of the Damned, and is explored in the chapter, The Story of Daniel, the Devil’s Minion.

While the Devil’s Minion storyline will probably unfold at large in later seasons, Jones said the AMC drama will start building on it from Season 3. “We’ve been thinking about it for a while...there will be story points leading towards the Devil’s [Minion],” showrunner and EP Jones revealed during a conversation at the Variety Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

In the books, the Devil’s Minion storyline unravels with Daniel and his pursuit to become a vampire. Soon after his interview with Louis, Daniel embarks on a search for Lestat that leads him to New Jersey where he meets Armand.

Their complicated relationship fruitions into one of benefit as Armand seeks to make a fortune through Daniel’s capabilities whereas the latter hopes Armand will turn him into a vampire one day, thus, serving as the Devil’s Minion.

Star Sam Reid prepares for his Season 3 storyline

While there is much at stake, Sam Reid, who plays the leading Lestat du Lioncourt, is all in for his fresh narrative as a rock star. The Australian actor stepped in for a chat at the SDCC 2024 and talked about his musical preparations for Interview with the Vampire Season 3.

“I’m taking a lot of drugs, and they’re flying me around on a private plane and I’m just living like a permanent rock star,” Reid quipped at the Google TV presented Variety Studio over the past weekend.

Season 3 will explore the musical elements of the vampire drama, under the flair of composer Daniel Hart. The showrunner shared that he and Hart will pen most of the songs to be sung by Sam Reid.

Besides the many brewing plotlines, Season 3 will greatly focus on Lestat’s rockstar alter-ego as he kickstarts a tour with his new band. Interview with the Vampire was renewed for a new season moments ahead of the Season 2 finale on June 30.

