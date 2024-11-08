Has Gayle King Sued Oprah Winfrey Following Sean Diddy Combs’ Legal Trouble? Rumor Debunked

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

As per recent rumors, two big names were dragged into the already messed up case of Sean Diddy Combs and his spine-chilling legal issues. According to these speculations, the CBS News anchor Gayle King had filed a lawsuit against another highly acclaimed media personality, Oprah Winfrey, over Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent legal troubles.

Well, for those who do not know, the two media moguls happen to be close to each other, sharing a great bond of friendship for a long time.

However, as per the Tribune, this particular rumor has now been debunked, having no proof in reality. Per the outlet, the A Wrinkle in Time actress has no connection with the legal issues continually mounting on the Bump, Bump, Bump artist’s head, and neither does King.

Per reports, the rumor began when Sean Diddy Combs was arrested in September this year. According to the rumor, King had filed the lawsuit having a connection to the knowledge or involvement in the Finna Get Loose rapper’s criminal charges.

As soon as the news spread online, it went on to attract social media speculations on a large scale. Meanwhile, many even questioned the source of the news and whether it was true.

Following a scrutinized investigation, reports state the rumor had originated from a Facebook page, which is handled by a few individuals from Indonesia.

Per reports, the social media account has been actively spreading false rumors, conspiracy theories, and misinformation since its inception, with the only aim of getting likes, attracting people, and having clicks.

All the stories posted on this particular page have the sole purpose of generating traffic while having no accuracy or base.

Per Tribune, Gayle King has not filed any lawsuit against Oprah Winfrey, while also holding their bond of friendship as strong as they did before.

Per the outlet, the highly acclaimed personality of both the media moguls might have made them the new prey of the Facebook page.

These false rumors were quickly debunked by fact-checkers, such as Snopes. The aforementioned organization had traced the rumor to the source.

Per Tribune the rumor also aimed to drag King and Winfrey into Diddy’s indictment, by falsely stating they both had the knowledge or were involved in the All About the Benjamins rapper’s human trafficking acts.

Sean Diddy Combs is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. The prosecutors in the case have charged the now disgraced rapper with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and also transportation to engage in prostitution.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

