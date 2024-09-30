Throwback: When Andrew Garfield Said Emma Stone Called Him 'Jerk' For Not Revealing Spider-Man: No Way Home Role

Andrew Garfield is a highly talented actor known for portraying iconic characters such as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Garfield first played this beloved superhero in Marc Webb-directed The Amazing Spider-Man and then reprised his role for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 alongside his co-star Emma Stone, who portrayed the role of his love interest, Gwen Stacy. Garfield once revealed how Stone called him a 'jerk' for initially hiding his return in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Read on to know further details!

Andrew Garfield once revealed how his former co-star Emma Stone reacted after she learned he lied about his return for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a previous interview with Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Garfield admitted that he had to keep his return as Spider-Man a secret, even from Stone.

Garfield and Stone had previously starred together as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy, respectively. While rumors about his appearance in No Way Home were widespread, he acknowledged that he had to lie to everyone to protect the surprise.

The actor shared that the Kind of Kindness actress kept texting him, asking if he was involved in this new Spider-Man film, adding, "And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me.’ And I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know.’ I kept it going even with her. It’s hilarious."

Garfield added that he never told Stone the truth before the film’s release. After she eventually saw the movie, she called him a "jerk" for keeping it a secret, noting, "I didn’t want to tell anyone. I took it super seriously. I told no one."

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with Variety, Andrew Garfield opened up about his experience reprising his Spider-Man role for Jon Watts' film. Garfield told the outlet that he hadn't expected to have another conversation about playing Peter Parker again and was "very excited to just be a fan again."

However, when Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, and Jon Watts approached him with the idea of reprising the role, the actor said it was "undeniable" to him. He added that it sounded incredibly fun, spiritual, and thematically interesting. The actor expressed that as a Spider-Man fan, the idea of seeing three versions of the character in the same frame was enough to convince him.