THROWBACK: When Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Talked About Growing Up with Eminem and Fearing Drugs and Alcohol

Back in 2022, Hailie Jade Mathers gave listeners a rare glimpse into her life as the daughter of one of rap’s biggest stars, Eminem. On the first episode of her podcast, Just A Little Shady, Hailie shared nostalgic memories of her “normal-yet-surreal” childhood and the impact of her father’s public struggles with addiction. Now two years later, her reflections provide an even richer look at how she navigated growing up under such unique circumstances.

In that first podcast episode, Hailie reminisced with her best friend and cohost Brittany Ednie about some of their most cherished memories, like an unforgettable Disney World trip organized by Eminem. Her father had surprised the girls with a limo ride, a princess tea party, and dresses inspired by Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Though they were young, Hailie recalled later feeling awestruck by the lengths her father went to make such moments magical.

Hailie also shared her shock at realizing how different her life was from others. For instance, she casually invited Brittany onto her dad’s tour bus, thinking it was something all dads had. Yet, with a public-school education and close friendships, Hailie initially felt her life was quite “normal.”

Her father’s addiction battles, though, left a lasting influence on her choices. Hailie explained that she avoided drinking and parties in high school, fearing it would get her “in trouble” by association. Eminem’s openness about his struggles had left her deeply wary of substances. She recalled an awkward moment at her first high school football game when a classmate, who had been drinking, approached her. Discomforted, she left, feeling her fears validated.

During her high school years, Hailie’s sense of caution around alcohol and drugs became a defining part of her personality. She joked with Brittany that she was the “straight and narrow” friend, admitting that she believed any risky behavior would make her a “terrible human.” Her caution extended beyond typical teenage boundaries, and she avoided many social situations until college.

It wasn’t until her second year at university, when she joined a sorority, that Hailie began to feel comfortable letting her guard down. Looking back, she described it as a turning point, helping her strike a healthier balance.

Hailie’s story, shared two years ago, now offers a heartfelt view of a young woman who managed to forge her own identity in the shadow of fame and challenges. Her reflections not only highlight the complexities of growing up with a superstar father but also showcase her resilience and commitment to staying true to herself amidst it all.

