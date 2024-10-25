Throwback: When Paul Mescal Revealed He Felt 'Uncomfortable' After Gaining Immense Fame With Normal People Role

Normal People paved the way for young and emerging talent like Paul Mescal. However, the drama series also affected the actor in a seemingly negative way, making the Irish star feel “uncomfortable.”

In 2022, while discussing his career with The New York Times, Mescal—who was 26 at the time and grateful for his big break—opened up about how his role in Normal People eventually led to frustration.

Although his performance earned him great success, including an Emmy nomination, Mescal revealed to the outlet that he became “uncomfortable” with the attention he received after the show.

The actor, who also appeared in 2022’s musical romance Carmen, added that paparazzi frequently followed him around London. On top of these mounting troubles, Mescal was often asked unsettling questions, such as whether his role in the series helped him “get laid.”

According to the outlet, Paul Mescal subsequently deleted his social media accounts and even left London in response to these troubling experiences.

Mescal also acknowledged that being objectified is “really tricky,” emphasizing that this experience is often far worse for many women in the film industry.

In Normal People, Mescal portrayed the character Connell alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, who played Marianne Sheridan, and India Mullen, who played Peggy.

As for Mescal’s future projects, he is set to appear in the highly anticipated second installment of Gladiator.

The highly anticipated film, a sequel to the 2000 movie Gladiator, will once again be directed by Ridley Scott. Paul Mescal is set to play the role of Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen’s character, Lucilla.

In the Russell Crowe-starring original, Lucius was portrayed as a young boy and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus.

In this upcoming legendary installment, Mescal will be joined by some of Hollywood's finest, including Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn, while Connie Nielsen will reprise her role as Lucilla.

You can stream Normal People on Prime Video. Gladiator 2 is set to be released on November 22 this year.

