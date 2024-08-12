Throwback: When Robert Downey Jr Revealed Kate Winslet Roasted Him For Having The 'Worst British Accent'

Robert Downey Jr. did not hold back when he once recalled his own English accent for a part in the 2006 release, The Holiday. The accent was seemingly poorly performed by the acclaimed star.

Downey and Jimmy Fallon appeared on SiriusXM’ The Howard Stern Show last year, during which they reflected on the audition process for the Nancy Meyers directorial film, per Entertainment Weekly.

According to the outlet, the actor stated, “We both got called in just as seat fillers… (Meyers) needed someone to read with the gals and we're sitting there going, 'It's about to happen for us.'” he added, “‘And I was like, 'I've got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.' And Winslet said, 'That is the worst British accent I've ever heard.'”

As we all know, the role of Graham, the Avengers star auditioned for, ultimately went to Jude Law. On the other hand, Fallon had auditioned for Miles. It appears that the audition did not go well for the talk show host as the role was eventually played by Jack Black.

The outlet reported that Fallon shared his thoughts on the film's casting. He mentioned that he would gladly step in if Black decided not to take the role. Additionally, he was willing to accept half of his usual fee to be part of the project.

Fallon later expressed his admiration for Downey. He mentioned that sitting opposite the actor made him realize he was performing with the best actor he had ever encountered in his career. Fallon described the experience as “mind-blowing.” He also shared that this was his final audition before he decided to leave the industry for good, as reported by the publication.

The Holiday is one of the most cherished films mostly because it had a rich ensemble cast along with an engaging storyline. Although the audition for the aforementioned film did not work out for Downey, he still went on to be immensely successful.

He won the hearts with his portrayal of Iron Man, Sherlock Homes, and many more. His role in Oppenheimer was deeply loved. The movie turned out to be a global hit and he won his first Academy Award for portraying Lewis Staruss’s role.

