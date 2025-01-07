Throwback: When Taylor Swift Revealed Why She Wished She Had Written Sitcom FRIENDS Theme Song

Taylor Swift has written over hundreds of songs in her career as a musician. However, one song that the singer would have loved to compose was the Friends theme song. In a throwback interview with Vogue, Swift answered the 73 questions in the segment, and one of them was about one song she wished she had written.

As for the explanation, the Bad Blood crooner quipped to answer, “The Friends theme song because of those royalties.” Swift has been a fan of the sitcom and previously has had various fan moments with the cast members of the show.

In one of the viral videos on the internet, the singer crooned to Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow on the stage as the duo strummed the guitar strings together.

In the 73-question segment, Swift also opened up about her favorite fan moments and accomplishments, including winning Grammy Awards. The Lover singer has bagged 13 awards at the ceremonies over the years and has been nominated in six categories for her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

As for 2024, Taylor Swift concluded her Eras Tour concert in December after performing across the world for more than a year.

Multiple celebrities attended the musician’s concerts, including A-listers Ryan Reynolds, Ashton Kutcher, John Krasinki, Rebel Wilson, Kety Perry, and Ashley Tisdale. The Cats actress also met her beau, Travis Kelce, while performing at the Eras Tour concerts.

Taylor Swift ended her tour in Vancouver, Canada, surrounded by thousands of fans in attendance.

