Timothée Chalamet Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner’s Kids as She Tries to Bond With His Family: Source

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are prioritizing time with each other and their families, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The couple, who began dating in 2023, are not putting pressure on their relationship but are open to a future together.

“They could see themselves taking things to the next level someday,” the source told ET. The insider also shared that Timothée “loves Kylie’s kids, and they have gotten close.”

Advertisement

He shares a bond with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, and is mindful of Jenner’s co-parenting relationship with her ex, Travis Scott. “[Timothée] feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis,” the source added.

Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, recently shared her thoughts on Kylie in a rare public comment. Speaking to Curbed in an interview published April 21, she said, “I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.” This is the first time Flender has publicly commented on her son’s relationship with the reality star.

Kylie’s famous family is reportedly supportive of her relationship with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet. According to a source from Us Weekly, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have welcomed Chalamet warmly.

The source also mentioned that Kylie’s children have met him and are very fond of him. They added that this relationship is quite different from what Kylie Jenner has experienced in the past and that it has introduced her to a more artistic side of the industry.

Advertisement

While Kylie and Timothée are taking things slow, Chalamet is reportedly interested in having a family someday. “[He] wants a family of his own someday but isn’t rushing anything,” the ET source said.

Despite keeping their relationship mostly private, Jenner and Chalamet have made occasional public appearances. Jenner supported him throughout awards season, where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown and won a SAG Award.

Most recently, the couple was seen enjoying the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. They were photographed holding hands and watching Charli XCX’s performance.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian Announces New Reality Show Calabasas Behind the Gates: Here's Everything You Need to Know