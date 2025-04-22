Timothee Chalamet’s Mom Breaks Silence on Actor’s Romance With Kylie Jenner: ‘I Have to Say She’s…’

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's PDA-filled public appearances have been causing quite a stir on the Internet ever since they began dating in 2023. Rumors and speculations have always followed the couple everywhere they go. Some online theories even claimed that Timothee's sister, Pauline, doesn't approve of the actor's relationship with the makeup mogul, apparently because of some social media posts that seemingly shaded Jenner's self-made billionaire status controversy.

Advertisement

Amid the rumors, the actor's mom, Nicole Flender, has decided to break her silence over her son's romance with the reality TV star, and she seems to be nothing but supportive of their relationship.

In a conversation with Curbed, Nicole praised Kylie and said that she's "lovely" and very nice to her.

Why does the Internet think Timothee's sister doesn't like Kylie?

On multiple occasions, actress and producer Pauline's social media posts have sparked feud rumors between her and Kylie. She once shared a lengthy note on her Instagram Stories and condemned "insane wealth disparity" in the United States and why she thinks the world needs more "empathy and humanity." The post was seen as a direct shade towards the Kardashian-Jenner family, who have collectively amassed a substantial net worth.

Pauline again sparked feud rumors when she reposted Bernie Sanders's scathing tweet about "billionaires" with a fiery caption. She criticised the people who accumulate a lot of money but still avoid paying taxes, adding that "billionaires do not need to exist." It's no secret that Kylie was controversially declared the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2019.

Advertisement

In another post, Pauline lashed out at people who own private jets. Kylie famously owns a private jet called Kylie Air.

Despite the rumors due to her outspoken posts, Pauline was seen talking to Kylie at the Oscars on March 2.

Kylie has previously dated rappers Tyga and Travis Scott. She shares two kids with Scott. Meanwhile, Timothee has been romantically linked to Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, Mexican actress Eiza González, and model Sarah Talabi in the past.

ALSO READ: Who Is Lucy Guo? 30-Year-Old Girl Who Dethroned Pop Icon Taylor Swift With Entrepreneurship