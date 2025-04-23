Timothée Chalamet's Realtor Mom Says Actor Didn't Seek Her Advice Before Buying New House Worth 11 million USD

Timothée Chalamet’s mom has opened up about her thoughts over her actor son’s new house in Beverly Hills. In conversation with the New York Magazine’s Curbed, Nicole Flender, who is a realtor herself, revealed that the movie star did not take her advice before finalizing the property; instead, he just informed his mother after buying it.

Advertisement

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Flender revealed, “Did he ask for my advice? No. He said, ‘Guess what? I bought a house.’” Chalamet’s new mansion is worth 11 million USD, spread across the posh area.

Additionally, Chalamet’s sister, Pauline, who recently gave birth to her first child, bought a new apartment in Paris. However, Flender is not looking to accompany any of her kids and would be staying in New York City. The realtor claimed that she likes to stay in the Big Apple and deal with the hustle and bustle of the real estate industry.

Further in her talks with the outlet, Flender shared that she often gets some odd requests too. The actor’s mom stated, “I do get some weird calls and emails asking for autographs and things like that.” She further added, “One guy called me to sell a very nice apartment on 53rd Street. I said, ‘How did you find me?’ and he said, ‘I like your son’s movies.’”

Advertisement

Apart from commenting on her son’s new mansion, Flender also opened up about Chalamet’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. She said, "I have to say she’s lovely. She’s very nice to me.”

Meanwhile, the Call Me By Your Name star’s new house places him closer to Jenner’s mansion, which is situated in Los Angeles. The couple have been making headlines in recent times over their appearance at the Coachella Music Festival.

The duo was clicked in the midst of their PDA moments, capturing the attention of their fans. The sources close to the couple shared that despite recent tough moments, the duo is trying to making it work.

ALSO READ: Timothee Chalamet’s Mom Breaks Silence on Actor’s Romance With Kylie Jenner: ‘I Have to Say She’s…’