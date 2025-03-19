Gwyneth Paltrow Teases Multiple Sensual Scenes With '14-Year-Old' Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme; Calls Him 'S*x Symbol'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet! The actress stars opposite the Dune actor in Josh Safdie’s sports drama Marty Supreme. They were famously spotted filming a make-out scene on the streets of New York last fall that went viral.

In picture showed the young actor pinning Paltrow – who was decked in a dramatic red gown and diamonds – to a wall while kissing. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress gave insight into the viral scene captured by the paparazzi.

I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot—a lot,” she teased. When the interviewer asked a daring yet lighthearted question about whether she was in “vulnerable positions” with Chalamet. “Beyond,” Paltrow replied.

The film also marks the actress’s comeback and while she was away from the world of acting she missed out on watching some iconic movies, including that of the Wonka actor. Since the Iron Man actor was unfamiliar with his work, she formed her impression based on their set interactions.

“He’s such a thinking man’s sex symbol,” she said of her Chalamet. She further described him as a well-raised man who takes his job seriously and is a “fun partner” to work with. The actress recalled a funny anecdote with Marty Supreme’s intimacy coordinator – something Paltrow wasn’t used to.

When the professional asked if she felt comfortable with a certain move, she replied saying she’s from an era where intimate scenes were more raw and explicit. “I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’ ” Paltrow quipped.

Advertisement

The movie is based on Ping Pong champion Marty Reisman and Paltrow plays a woman married to someone in the “Ping-Pong mafia” who gets involved with Chalamet’s Marty.

Marty Supreme is set to hit the theaters on 25 December 2025.