Will Benson Boone Sing at Bestie Tom Holland's Wedding to Zendaya? Singer Reacts to New Friendship

Grammy-nominated singer Benson Boone can't stop gushing about his friendship with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Boone recently stopped by the American Music Awards 2025 to express his thoughts on attending the MCU actor and Zendaya's impending wedding.

Boone, 22, opened up about his bond with the Marvel star, whom he was recently seen having dinner with in West Hollywood. As per the Beautiful Things hitmaker, the buddyship emerged organically via word of mouth and mutual acquaintances.

"Just word of mouth, and then it got around," Benson revealed to E! News at the American Music Awards 2025 red carpet.

Boone could not say enough positive things about Holland, calling him an actually nice and humble human being. "He's a great, great human being," Boone said about Holland, adding that he would definitely attend Tomdaya's wedding if invited.

The artist did not hold back when asked if he would perform at Holland and Zendaya's highly anticipated wedding. Boone revealed that he would happily take up the job if offered, describing it as an honor he would not refuse.

"Immediate, yes, of course, of course. I'm not gonna pass that over," he stated to the outlet.

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly confirmed their engagement at the Golden Globes 2025 back in January when the Euphoria star flaunted her eye-catching diamond engagement ring. The actors, who first met on the Spider-Man: Homecoming set in 2016, made their relationship public in 2021.

No wedding news has yet been confirmed, but hype prevails. And fans can now look forward to a happenstance wherein Benson Boone actually belts it out at Tomdaya's wedding.

