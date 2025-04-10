Titanic Director James Cameron Weighs in on AI Debate; REVEALS What Text Prompts 'Run' in His Head: 'In the Old Days'

James Cameron is one of the greatest names in the Hollywood film industry. From making blockbuster hits such as Avatar, Terminator, and Titanic, the director recently shed light on the new technology, AI. The filmmaker even appeared to be cautiously optimistic about the use of generative AI, and what role it can play in filmmaking.

Making an appearance on the Boz to the Future, a podcast that was hosted by Andrew Bosworth. For those who do not know, the personality in question is the CTO of the technology giant Meta.

“I think we should discourage the text prompt that says, ‘in the style of James Cameron,’ or ‘in the style of Zack Snyder,'” James Cameron stated on the episode that aired on Wednesday.

He, however, acknowledged that the ability this new technology has that help one create an outcome mimicking great talents is undeniably interesting.

The highly acclaimed filmmaker then went on to add that he aspires to make films in the style of Ridley Scott as well as in the way that Stanley Kubrick made his films. “That’s my text prompt that runs in my head as a filmmaker,” he added.

James Cameron then further mentioned that he wishes to make films in the style of George Miller, having “wide lens, low, hauling ass, coming up into a tight close-up.”

The conversation between James Cameron and Bosworth brought forth extensive topics about generative AI. For those unversed, James Cameron had joined the board of AI firm, Stabilty AI last year, a company that is behind the Stable Diffusion image model.

Talking about this, the director then also mentioned that “In the old days, I would have founded a company to figure it out.”

“I’ve learned maybe that’s not the best way to do it. So I thought, ‘All right, I’ll join the board of a good, competitive company that’s got a good track record,'” the filmmaker stated.

James Cameron is at present working on his next film Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is set to release in December.

