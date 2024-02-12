Toby Keith's Son Stelen Covel Shares Emotional Social Media Tribute For Late Musician, Calls Him 'The Strongest Man'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of death

Country singer Toby Keith Covel, popularly known as Toby Keith, passed away on 5th February, 2024, after a two-year-long battle with stomach cancer. On 8th February, his son Stelen Keith Covel shared a very sweet and touching tribute post on his Instagram with a picture of Keith and little Stelen playing in a pool, calling him “the best mentor a man could ask for.”

What did Stelen write in the post?

The post that Stelen shared had a really cute picture from his childhood where he was playing in a pool with his father. In the long and emotional post, Stelen addressed his dad, saying, “You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero.” He continued the post by saying, “An embodiment of the American Spirit,” followed by, “You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.”

He continued to praise his father by adding, “your impact is forever stamped on the world and on millions of people, yet not one person knew you the way I did. You were my biggest champion and the guiding light in my darkest times.” After that, Stelen called Toby Keith, “the best mentor a man could ask for.”

He also praised his father’s musical talent and legacy by adding, “You held a passion that was greater than mountains and it radiates through every lyric and chord. In the everlasting echo from the legacy of your music, you leave me strength and faith to lean on in the silence that follows. You truly did it your way, from the starting gates to the finish line, and never apologized for it.” He also promised to continue making his father proud by saying, “The only thing I truly ever wanted in life was to make you proud. I promise I will continue to make you proud.”

He ended the long and emotional tribute by saying “It’s not goodbye forever; it’s just goodbye for now. I love you cowboy.” Stelen Covel’s wife Hayley commented on the post saying, “Thank you for sharing him with me 🤍 I love you.”

Toby Keith’s death and his family

Toby Keith first shared the news of his stomach cancer diagnosis in 2021 and passed away surrounded by his family on Monday. The news of his passing was shared on Keith’s X (formerly twitter) and Instagram accounts. The country superstar wed his wife Tricia Lucus back in 1984 and adopted Tricia’s first daughter. Krystal, the couple’s first child together, was born in 1985. Stelen, who is the couple’s youngest and only son, was born in 1997 and is currently 26 years old. Stelen got married to Haley in 2021.

The singer opened up about his fight with cancer just two weeks before his passing. “I was going through all the chemo, radiation, surgery, and I got to the point where I was comfortable with whatever happened. I had my brain wrapped around it, and I was in a good spot either way,” he said during his Oklahoma News 9 interview. He also called his wife “the best nurse” and praised her for being with him through all this.

Keith was also extremely proud of his family, especially his kids, who despite growing up in the limelight, turned into great people. In a 2010 interview with PEOPLE, Keith had said, “They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business.” At the age of 62, the singer passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends.

