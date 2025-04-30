Is Austin Butler Unsuitable for Patrick Bateman? American Psycho Casting Director Shares Hilarious Reason Why
The original casting director of American Psycho believes Austin Butler may not be suited for the role of Patrick Bateman in the reboot.
American Psycho's casting director, Kerry Barden, declares Austin Butler too 'beautiful' to play Patrick Bateman in the upcoming remake. The film is an adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis's 1991 novel about an affluent banker moonlighting as a serial killer.
With director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) set to helm the reboot, the casting decisions are already causing controversy, particularly in regard to Austin Butler's starring role.
Butler, 33, has been signed to play Patrick Bateman in the soon-to-be-shot Lionsgate-funded project. Christian Bale first made the role legendary with a cult following in the 2000 production. Kerry Barden, who worked on the original film, thinks Butler's beauty makes him perfect for another role.
Barden told The Hollywood Reporter, "I would cast Austin in Jared [Leto]’s role because he’s that beautiful, and that’s why we cast Jared, is because he’s that beautiful." Leto played Paul Allen, Bateman's rival and victim in the original movie.
Barden said Leto was hired as Allen specifically because he is handsome and that Butler is equally so. He complimented Butler on his acting ability but implied that the role of Bateman demands more than physical appearance.
He continued, "Jared is certainly a great actor as well, and obviously, Austin has a lot of depth as an actor, too. But not every person has that kind of beauty."
The original American Psycho remains a dark satire of corporate world excess. Bale's depiction of Bateman was a performance that defined his career. His depiction of the character's sinister duality enthralled the masses.
The new American Psycho movie does not yet have a confirmed release date, but excitement builds. And the debate about who can actually capture Patrick Bateman's unsettling character in contemporary terms continues. Whether Austin Butler renders another iconic version of Bateman is to be seen.
