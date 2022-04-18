Travis Barker shuts down a fan who mocked his and fiance Kourtney Kardashian's PDA-filled romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker who got engaged last year and also had a 'practice wedding" in Las Vegas this year are one couple who never shy away from flaunting their love. Ever since the couple began dating, they have been dropping PDA-filled snaps and now even the Kardashian-Jenner family is used to it. Although recently after a fan mocked the couple over the same, Barker gave a rather befitting reply to the person.

There's no denying that Instagram can be an absolutely vicious place and while netizens are always trolling celebrities in comments after a fan mocked Travis by leaving a comment that inappropriately trolled him on his PDA with fiance Kourtney. Although Travis decided to give it back and responded to the fan with an NSFW comeback. The photo in which Travis interacted with the fan was a simple workout photo without any reference to Kourtney and hence we bet, Barker didn't like why his fiance was dragged for a mean comment.

After their Vegas wedding last month, the couple recently featured in the first episode of The Kardashians which was released last week. Fans particularly pointed out how much they loved Travis and Kourtney's relationship and even maintained that this is the happiest that they have ever seen her. Kim also recently commented on Travis and Kourtney's PDA after a fan spoke about the couple being cutely ignorant while the family discussed her SNL gig. Kim replied with an "Always" to the couple's PDA along with heart emojis.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian comments on Kourtney & Travis' PDA in the premiere episode