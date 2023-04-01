What is 'Kardashian Curse' and why is it famous on TikTok?

The ups, downs, and breakups of almost every male that a Kardashian or Jenner has dated have been witnessed by the Kardashians' fans. With all the love they show on social media and every announcement they make, it only lasts a year or a month.

It's hard to be rest assured with a Kardashian or Jenner having been with one man all their life as it has never happened with them. Every relationship to marriage has led to split or divorce, which made fans call them out on TikTok, which has caught the trend. Here it goes:

The "Kardashian curse" notion on TikTok has caught the interest of many social media users. Here is what it is all about:

The "Kardashian curse" is the belief that anyone who dates a Kardashian or Jenner will suffer terrible luck if their relationship ends, according to TikTok users.

In a 2018 interview with GQ, Kylie Jenner acknowledged that it can be challenging for outsiders to adjust to her family's way of life.

Her statement that "it's not just men—friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it" was evident. It's adverse.

There are many individuals who adore us, but there are also a sizable number of people who disapprove of us.

Have the Kardashians made any mention of the "curse"?

In one TikTok video titled "Scott and Kendall Investigate the Kardashian Curse," Scott tells Kendall about the legend before the two go to a tarot reader, who affirms that Kendall has really been "cursed."

The video is an excerpt from the June 12, 2016, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians called "The Kardashian Curse."

In response to Andy Cohen's inquiry about the women's belief in the curse, Kendall provided an answer during the last reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I don't like this storyline because it puts the burden on us," she remarked.

Where does the curse, according to the internet, originate?

On TikTok, the search "Kardashian Armenian witch curse" has received 25.7 million views.

The common assertion is that four witches were supposedly involved in a bargain that the women's distant relatives made.

According to legend, they struck a deal to ensure that every woman in the Kardashian bloodline would be stunning and famous—but only if the men who came into their lives would suffer as a result.

While it is hard to believe that such a curse would ever exist, internet information can never be considered valid. It's a real-life problem that the Kardashians and Jenners have never come across or found the men they want to settle with.

As many broke their hearts in spite of giving love. But whatever the reasons, it goes without saying that learning family values means sticking together no matter what. And bringing up their children with good manners and education is what matters, and it is what they are best at doing and showcasing.

