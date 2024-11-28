Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Gets Emotional Recalling Her Relationship In Special Forces Teaser

Kayla Nicole, who was once in a relationship with Travis Kelce, was seen getting emotional in the teaser trailer of Special Forces.

For those who do not know, Special Forces happens to be a Fox’s military-style competition series. The teaser trailer that had Kayla Nicole shedding a tear was for the upcoming season 3 of the aforementioned series.

Meanwhile, in the same footage, she was even seen namedropping Kelce as one of the contestants had asked Kayla, 33, “Wait, who’s your ex?” Responding to this question, Nicole was seen whispering the name of her ex.

Further in the teaser trailer, Kayla could be heard saying, “Going through a public breakup, it’s been overwhelming." This is also the sequence where Kayla Nicole had a teardrop running down her cheek.

The upcoming season of Special Forces will see Kayla Nicole against fifteen other celebrities taking part in the competition, which is regarded as the “world’s toughest test.”

The big names who will be seen in the series are Denise Richards, Brody Jenner, and OG Bachelorette Trista Sutter. Special Forces is set to premiere on January 8, 2025.

For those who do not know, Kayla Nicole is also credited as an “influencer and model” on the reality series.

Talking about Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole’s relationship, the couple broke up in May 2022.

Advertisement

While none of them spoke much about their split back then, Nicole went on to be candid as news of her former boyfriend getting into a relationship with Taylor Swift surfaced. This was back in September 2023.

They had started dating in 2017, as Kelce had liked a few of Kayla Nicole’s pictures on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram story, Nicole mentioned that she had slid into the Kansas City Chiefs star’s DMs after a bit of “Insta-flirting for a few months.” They had previously broken up in August 2020, but got back together.

The relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was confirmed when the songstress attended a Kansas City Chiefs home game on September 24, 2023.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Wonders 'What Happens When You Have Kids?' — Is He Dropping Clues About Wanting Babies With Taylor Swift?