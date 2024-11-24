Travis Kelce's Dad's Sweet Gesture To Taylor Swift's Fans Will Melt Your Heart; Find Out Here

Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, attended Taylor Swift’s Toronto Eras Tour, where he was seen exchanging friendship bracelets with the fans of the pop icon present at the concert.

As Swift nears the end of her Eras Tour after going on for almost a year and a half, the Grammy-winning singer performed at the Rogers Center. In a TikTok video shared by a fan from the venue, Kelce was seen enjoying with one whole arm filled with bracelets.

Along with the post on the social media platform, the caption read, “Drowning in bracelets, and the show hasn’t even started.” Additional pictures shared by the fans on social media revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs player’s dad was chatting and sharing laughs with the audience while they waited for the concert to start.

In another video surfacing on the internet, Ed Kelce was seen standing alongside Swift’s mother, Andrea.

Ed Kelce attended the Eras Tour concert for the first time since his son, Travis Kelce, began dating the Anti-Hero singer. Meanwhile, the City Chiefs player was not in attendance at the Canada concert as he prepares for his big game against the Carolina Panthers, which is set to take place on November 24.

Previously, Swift and Ed Kelce were seen having a conversation in the audience stands of the Chiefs’ first game of the NFL season on September 5, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chiefs President Calls Taylor Swift An 'Authentic Member' Of The Team; Responds To Rumors That Travis Kelce And Her Relationship Is Fake

Furthermore, in a conversation with People Magazine, Kelce praised Swift by claiming, “The first time I met her, we're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around.”

Ed further stated, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot. She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

Taylor Swift will perform her last Eras Tour concert in Vancouver on December 6, 7, and 8 of the year.

ALSO READ: 'Joe Jonas Just Felt a Sharp Pain...': Taylor Swift's Mashup of THESE Songs Leave Fans in Splits