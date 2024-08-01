‘Trying To Be Funny’: Mr. Beast Adresses The Accusations Of Making Racist Remarks In The Past

MrBeast, 26, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, a very famous YouTuber, sparked a major controversy when he was accused of racism.

The 26-year-old grabbed all the headlines as he was hit with allegations of being racist, which included a 2017 clip making rounds. In this clip, YouTuber influencer Rosanna Pansino claimed that he responded to a comment about selling black people for cash, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Donaldson is accused of replying to that comment saying, “The most I would pay is probably 300," per the outlet.

A statement from the popular YouTuber’s spokesperson, obtained by the publication, stated, “When Jimmy was a teenager, he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny.”

The statement added that MrBeast has apologized for it repeatedly over the years and has understood that elevated influence comes with “increased responsibility to be more aware and sensitive to the power of language.”

It continued, “After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

This controversy is taking over the internet as other influencers are also covering it on their respective channels. Many netizens are sharing their honest opinions on social media regarding the same.

But it isn't just Donaldson who is under fire and turning everyone’s heads right now. His longtime colleague, Ava Tyson, has been accused of making inappropriate comments to minors.

The 26-year-old took to X to share that he was “disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

He mentioned that he was employing an “independent third party” to carry out a deep investigation to make sure he had all the facts.

He also shared that he removed Ava from the company, his channel, and any association with MrBeast. Check out the entire post below.

The controversies and dramas that include Youtubers are nothing new. But many fans were shocked to hear this controversy as the 26-year-old has created a large community globally on the platform over the years.

Many are waiting to know the further unfolding in this controversy related to Pansino, Donaldson, and Ava.

