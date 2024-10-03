TV Premiere Dates 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Upcoming Shows On Streaming Platforms And More

Are you an ardent movie buff eagerly awaiting the new and returning shows—both scripted and unscripted—set to premiere in the next 12 months? With production ramping up in the final weeks of 2023 following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, the exciting content pipeline is filling up, which could lead to a surge of premieres in the first half of 2024.

Brace yourself! Our comprehensive guide covers everything you need to know about upcoming shows on streaming platforms, broadcast networks, and cable channels. Whether you're a fan of drama, comedy, or reality TV, we’ve got you covered with the latest debut dates, regularly updated. The calendar will continue to be updated throughout the year as more premiere and finale dates are announced.

Scroll down to check out the list!

ALSO READ: Batman Officially Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Earns THIS Guinness World Record

October 2024

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8 p.m. : WWE NXT (The CW)

: WWE NXT (The CW) 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT : Vice Presidential Debate (CBS and multiple networks)

: Vice Presidential Debate (CBS and multiple networks) 9 p.m.: The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo)

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Chef’s Table: Noodles (Netflix)

The Last Days of the Space Age (Hulu)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

Where’s Wanda? (Apple TV+)

8 p.m. : Sullivan’s Crossing (The CW)

: Sullivan’s Crossing (The CW) 9 p.m.: Joan (The CW), Nova: The Solar System (PBS)

Thursday, Oct. 3

Heartstopper (Netflix)

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video, three episodes)

Gremlins: The Wild Batch (Max)

8 p.m. : Law & Order (NBC), Scrabble (The CW)

: Law & Order (NBC), Scrabble (The CW) 9 p.m. : Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Trivial Pursuit (The CW)

: Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Trivial Pursuit (The CW) 10 p.m.: Found (NBC)

Advertisement

Friday, Oct. 4

The Charlie Puth Show (Roku Channel)

Faceoff: Inside the NHL (Prime Video)

9 p.m. : Fat Joe Talks (Starz), Scariest House in America (HGTV)

: Fat Joe Talks (Starz), Scariest House in America (HGTV) 10 p.m.: Scare Tactics (USA/Syfy/Bravo/E!)

Sunday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT : American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)

: American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special (CBS) 8 p.m. : The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

: The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo) 10 p.m.: The Franchise (HBO)

Monday, Oct. 7

Solar Opposites Halloween Special (Hulu)

8 p.m. : Superman & Lois (The CW, final season)

: Superman & Lois (The CW, final season) 10 p.m.: What Would You Do? (ABC)

Tuesday, Oct. 8

8 p.m. : Accused (Fox), The Voice (NBC), Citizen Nation (PBS)

: Accused (Fox), The Voice (NBC), Citizen Nation (PBS) 9 p.m. : Murder in a Small Town (Fox, regular time)

: Murder in a Small Town (Fox, regular time) 10 p.m.: The Irrational (NBC)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Starting 5 (Netflix)

La Máquina (Hulu)

9:30 p.m. : Abbott Elementary (ABC)

: Abbott Elementary (ABC) 10 p.m.: Scamanda (ABC), House of Villains (E!)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Citadel: Diana (Prime Video)

Teacup (Peacock)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix)

Outer Banks (Netflix, part one)

Roller Jam (Max)

Advertisement

Friday, Oct. 11

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

8 p.m.: Sweetpea (Starz)

Sunday, Oct. 13

8 p.m. : Tracker (CBS)

: Tracker (CBS) 9 p.m.: Big Brother (CBS, finale)

Monday, Oct. 14

Family Guy Halloween Special (Hulu)

8 p.m. : NCIS (CBS), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

: NCIS (CBS), Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC) 9 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS), Press Your Luck (ABC), The Wranglers (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

American Horror Stories (Hulu, all episodes)

Anatomy of Lies (Peacock)

FBI True (Paramount+)

8 p.m. : FBI (CBS)

: FBI (CBS) 9 p.m. : FBI: International (CBS)

: FBI: International (CBS) 10 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? (Prime Video)

9 p.m.: Sistas (BET)

Thursday, Oct. 17

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh (Prime Video)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

8 p.m. : Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

: Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS) 8:30 p.m. : Ghosts (CBS)

: Ghosts (CBS) 9 p.m. : Matlock (CBS, regular time)

: Matlock (CBS, regular time) 10 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)

Friday, Oct. 18

Hysteria! (Peacock)

Rivals (Hulu)

8 p.m. : Shark Tank (ABC), SWAT (CBS), Happy’s Place (NBC)

: Shark Tank (ABC), SWAT (CBS), Happy’s Place (NBC) 8:30 p.m. : Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC)

: Lopez vs. Lopez (NBC) 9 p.m. : Fire Country (CBS)

: Fire Country (CBS) 10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS, final episodes)

Advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 19

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (Disney+)

Sunday, Oct. 20

9:30 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 21

8 p.m. : The Neighborhood (CBS)

: The Neighborhood (CBS) 8:30 p.m. : Poppa’s House (CBS)

: Poppa’s House (CBS) 10 p.m.: What We Do in the Shadows (FX, final season; three episodes)

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Breath of Fire (HBO)

The Comeback: The 2004 Red Sox (Netflix)

Thursday, Oct. 24

Territory (Netflix)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+, final season)

Beauty in Black (Netflix)

Friday, Oct. 25

Before (Apple TV+)

8 p.m.: Simone Biles Rising (Netflix, part two)

Sunday, Oct. 27

Lioness (Paramount+)

The Marlow Murder Club (PBS)

10:30 p.m.: Somebody Somewhere (HBO, final season)

Tuesday, Oct. 29

8 p.m.: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel; eight episodes on Disney+ Oct. 30)

Thursday, Oct. 31

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Mistletoe Murders (Hallmark+)

November 2024

TBD: Dune: Prophecy (HBO)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Like Water for Chocolate (Max)

Thursday, Nov. 7

The Day of the Jackal (Peacock)

Outer Banks (Netflix, part two)

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Prime Video)

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Netflix)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Arcane (Netflix)

Sunday, Nov. 10

8 p.m.: Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Tuesday, Nov. 12

8 p.m.: St. Denis Medical (NBC, two episodes)

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Sprint (Netflix)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything (The CW)

Advertisement

Thursday, Nov. 14

Cross (Prime Video, all episodes)

Say Nothing (Hulu, all episodes)

Sherwood (BritBox)

Holidazed (Hallmark+)

Friday, Nov. 15

Cobra Kai (Netflix, final season, part two)

Silo (Apple TV+)

The Creep Tapes (Shudder/AMC+)

Sunday, Nov. 17

Landman (Paramount+)

Monday, Nov. 18

8 p.m.: Leonardo da Vinci (PBS)

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Interior Chinatown (Hulu, all episodes)

8:30 p.m.: Night Court (NBC)

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Our Oceans (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 21

Based on a True Story (Peacock, all episodes)

Human vs. Hamster (Max)

Friday, Nov. 22

8 p.m.: Outlander (Starz)

Monday, Nov. 25

9 p.m.: Get Millie Black (HBO)

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Chef’s Table (Netflix)

Thursday, Nov. 28

The Madness (Netflix)

December 2024

TBD:

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

Creature Commandos (Max)

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+)

9 p.m.: Hard Knocks: In Season With the AFC North (HBO)

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Pop Culture Jeopardy! (Prime Video)

Thursday, Dec. 5

Creature Commandos (Max)

Sunday, Dec. 8

8 p.m.: Lucy Worsley’s Holmes vs. Doyle (PBS)

Monday, Dec. 9

The Real Full Monty (Fox)

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Dream Productions (Disney+, all episodes)

Thursday, Dec. 12

No Good Deed (Netflix)

Ready, Set, Glow (Hallmark+)

Friday, Dec. 13

Dexter: Original Sin (Paramount+ With Showtime; on-air premiere Dec. 15)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful (Disney+)

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Netflix)

Advertisement

Monday, Dec. 23

9 p.m.: Kennedy Center Honors (PBS)

Thursday, Dec. 26

Squid Game (Netflix)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

8 p.m.: New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (ABC), New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

ALSO READ: Sabrina Carpenter Enters Time100 Next List After Her Hit Release Taste; Christina Aguilera Drops Sweet Note