Vanessa Williams Got Secretly Divorced Back in 2021? Reveals She 'Loves Her Freedom'

Vanessa Williams is single and embracing this phase of her life with enthusiasm. After her third marriage to Jim Skrip, a former beauty pageant winner, was officially dissolved in 2021, Williams has been enjoying her single status. She recently shared with People that she is deeply in love with being single.

Williams expressed her contentment, saying, “There is not one person that I’m in love with, but I am in love with everybody.” She has embraced her life choices, celebrating the freedom, beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities around her. This new chapter in her life is one she is living to the fullest.

“I love my freedom. I love being alive, having options in my life, and being surrounded by beautiful things, great people, and wonderful opportunities,” the Ugly Betty star added.

Vanessa Williams: Secret 2021 divorce and embracing freedom after three marriages

There are some personal aspects you need to know about Vanessa Williams, including that she has been married three times. Her first marriage was to public relations consultant Ramon Hervey II from 1987 to 1997, with whom she has three children: daughters Melanie (37 years old) and Jillian (35 years old), as well as a son, Devin, who is 31 years old. She then got married to ex-NBA player Rick Fox in 1999, but their union ended in 2004. They have a daughter named Sasha, who is currently 24 years old.

Williams married her husband, Jim Skrip, in Buffalo, NY, in July 2015. In her interview with Madame Noire, Williams said that she dreamed about her wedding like an Egyptian goddess during the ceremony, and the theme she created was amazing.

After three years of marriage, Vanessa Williams and her former husband, James Skrip, an accountant, first crossed paths while on different holidays in Egypt. Although Williams wasn’t actively looking for a relationship when she joined the social network, she found herself fascinated by Skrip. He was a lone passenger and knew her face, but he was not what you would call an enthusiastic follower. In a television interview aired in April 2015, Williams said that he took her out on their first date, which lasted for three hours, after which the two discovered that they had much in common.

“There are a lot of good men out there; of course, I found the best, who are available and ready to be in satisfying relationships as well,” she said at the time.

“I’m 52, and now I’ve got a new beginning,” the model continued. “It happens when you’re not looking for it! Just trust and believe.”

Williams urged her fans to maintain hope when it comes to dating and stated that there are plenty of good men who are ready to commit and become incredible partners. Conscious of the fact that this is true, she pointed out that one can find love in a foreign country, as it could be anywhere in the world. At 52, she realized that she was now beginning another phase of life and advised others to trust and believe too.

