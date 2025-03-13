Verity Update Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us Drama: Dakota Johnson, Josh Harnett Film Bloody Scene

Dakota Johnson will soon star in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, Verity. And the pictures from the sets of the film have surfaced online. In the photos, the actress’ character can be seen covered. As the cameras were set on her, the Fifty Shades of Gray star was seen strolling on the streets with her co-star, Josh Hartnett. Within a few minutes, blood is splashed over Johnson, and she gets drenched in the liquid.

While the plot of the film has not been revealed yet, as per the book, the thrilling storyline will revolve around three characters, Lowen Ashleigh, Jeremy Crawford, and Verity Crawford. The roles in the movie will be portrayed by Johnson, Hartnett, and Anne Hathaway.

According to the synopsis of the book, “struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh is hired by Jeremy Crawford to complete the remaining books in a series penned by his wife, author Verity Crawford, who has suffered a mysterious accident. Lowen soon learns that a secret, unfinished manuscript may reveal clues about the family’s past.”

Verity is Hoover’s second book to have gotten a movie adaptation after It Ends With Us, which has been in the news ever since its release.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson will return to the screen following her last film, Madame Web, which failed at the box office. The movie also went on to win a couple of Razzie Awards.

Anne Hathaway has also been working with Christopher Nolan on his upcoming cinematic piece, The Odyssey, which is scheduled to release in 2026.

With the previews of Verity dropping on the internet, the fans are already seated for what next is to come. Further details about the plot and the release date of the film will be rolled out soon.