After months of rumors, Jennifer Lopez called it quits on her marriage to Ben Affleck on Tuesday. The actress, who celebrated her second wedding anniversary on August 20, filed for divorce at L.A. County Superior Court. The news came days after Ben reconnected with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and their children, Fin and Violet.

Even though the public was startled to learn of the divorce, several images that surfaced online also shocked the former couple's fans. Ben Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their children, according to People magazine, only hours before Lopez filed for divorce.

The exes arrived in a private jet in Los Angeles on Tuesday after dropping off their daughter Violet at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. The actor smiled as he descended the plane's stairs while carrying a leather duffle bag. Seraphina, the 15-year-old kid of the ex-couple, was spotted following him wearing a Yale sweatshirt.

The family, including Garner, then got into Affleck's matte-black BMW and drove away. An insider revealed to PEOPLE on Monday that Affleck has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in despite the marital issues between him and Lopez. He also had a small birthday celebration at home with his children a few days ago to celebrate his 52nd birthday. According to PEOPLE, Lopez also made a visit.

According to reports, Lopez did not sign a prenuptial agreement, and she asked the judge to waive spousal support for both sides. Lopez filed for divorce at L.A. County Superior Court on August 20, which marked their second anniversary of Georgia wedding.

The couple who called it quits on their initial engagement in the early 2000s reignited their romance in 2021. Lopez and Affleck, 52, got engaged in April 2022 and were hitched in July 2022 in a surprise wedding at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

