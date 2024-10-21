Was Liam Payne Forced To Stay Back In Buenos Aires While His Girlfriend Flew Back To Florida? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drugs

Liam Payne passed away after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires at the age of 31. While the fans and family of the late singer mourn his death, media reports reveal the reason for Payne staying back in Argentina, despite his girlfriend flying off to Florida two days before his death.

The One Direction singer had travelled to the venue to support and cheer for his friend and fellow band member, Niall Horan, who performed at the arena on October 2nd.

According to the news reports, the late musician had stayed back against his will. Payne was supposed to visit his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, in Florida; however, the singer faced issues with his U.S. visa.

The Strip That Down crooner’s visa application was allegedly rejected by the official, which led to the musician staying back in his Buenos Aires hotel room.

After facing the visa complications for the first time, the singer applied for the renewal of his “extraordinary visa.” As per the sources, one of the reasons behind Payne’s visa getting rejected was his alleged history of substance abuse.

While one of his close friends had scheduled a visit to the visa office, he revealed that the late singer could have returned to the U.S. within two days after his tragic death.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'We'll Never Forget': The Wanted Remembers Liam Payne's Support After Tom Parker’s Death In Heartfelt Tribute

Speaking to Mail Online, one of the source close to the former boy band member revealed, “One of the questions on the form asks, 'Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs? ' Liam's problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented.

It is widely known that he had been to rehab in the US, so he had to tick the box, and because of this, he had to have medical tests. He had to be checked out by a doctor and a psychiatrist."

They further added, “All this took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned."

The Buenos Aires medic confirmed on October 16 that the singer died on the spot after falling off the third floor, where his hotel room was situated. Moreover, Payne suffered a skull fracture and severe injuries in other parts of the body, which left him in no condition to survive.

Advertisement

Liam is survived by his parents, sisters, and a son, Bear.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes Pauses Concert To Dedicate THIS Heartfelt Track To Late Friend Liam Payne; Watch