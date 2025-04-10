Was Lizzo's Disappearance From Public Eye a 'Planned' Response to Backup Dancer Scandal? Singer Reveals

Lizzo opened up about time spent away from the spotlight after three of her past backup dancers brought a lawsuit against her in 2023. The Truth Hurts singer has explained how her post-scandal vanishing act was all planned ahead of time.

In an episode of the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, Lizzo made it clear that her withdrawal from the public arena was not an overreaction to the legal debacle but an organized break coordinated with the completion of her album cycle.

The Grammy winner explained that she had deliberately removed herself from media and interviews so that she could take time for herself and her well-being. She said, "I had planned on being off-cycle. That means you're not in the media; you're not doing interviews. Your album cycle is done."

The singer, 36, added, "And I think the best, simplest answer as to why I am back now is 'cause my album's done. This is my job, you know. I am a musical artist."

Her departure coincided with the eruption of severe accusations of sexual harassment and workplace impropriety. As she described it, her decision to leave the country and focus on her wellness was planned long before the lawsuit broke out.

She continued, "This was planned... I'm in Japan, I'm in the woods, I'm meditating, and oh, this scandal just happened. Where's Lizzo? So I'm aware of that. I'm cognizant of it, and I'm up for the challenge of explaining this to the people who care about me because they deserve to know, honestly."

She looked back on the time as "dark," acknowledging moments of feeling unjustly demonized. Though beset by anxiety, she stated that this experience differed, with a sense that she was disliked by everyone across unfounded accusations.

Since then, months have passed, and Lizzo reported finding strength in the support of others and artistic expression, using her grief and anxiety as motivation for her music. Her upcoming album is described as capturing that change.

