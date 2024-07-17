Was Shannen Doherty In Debt Before Her Death While Battling Cancer? Here's What Report Suggests

Trigger Warning: This article references death.

Shannen Doherty battled cancer, her ex-husband, and financial constraints while she breathed her last. The U.S. Sun reported on July 16 that the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was forced to take out a $3 million mortgage and a $150,000 bank loan in her final year.

She died of aggressive cancer at the age of 53 on Saturday, July 13. Below is a breakdown of how little the TV icon made after her small-screen career came to an end, and how it wasn’t nearly sufficient to support her way of life, especially with medical bills to take care of.

Shannen Doherty struggled financially before her passing: Report

The U.S. Sun, citing documents it accessed, reported that Doherty took out a $3 million home loan on her Malibu estate with ClearEdge Lending LLC in December 2023. The organization, per its website, offers non-qualifying mortgages to people who fall short of meeting the requirements for conventional home loans.

The publication, additionally disclosed that the actress earned as little as $21,642 a month in the past three years through her Shando Productions Inc. Her expenses, however, were $53,080 a month, which exceeded her earning cap by a $32,428 discrepancy.

Doherty’s limited money, per the outlet, went towards her attorney’s fees, whom she had hired for her then ongoing divorce process with husband Kurt Iswarienko.

Her other expenses included monthly mortgage installments, an interest-only repayment on a Small Business Administration loan, and other miscellaneous bills including house maintenance and utility costs.

The publication also reported that Doherty had taken out another $2.8 million loan in 2018.

Doherty’s request for spousal support from her estranged husband was never met

The actress filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, in April 2023 and requested the judge to grant her $15,434 per month in spousal support, but Iswarienko reportedly kept stalling.

In June 2024, Doherty accused the photographer of prolonging the divorce in hopes that she would die before he was ever required to pay her. The couple, oddly, settled their divorce on July 12, a day before Doherty’s demise, where the actress waived off her right to support payment.

