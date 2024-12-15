Was Tori Spelling Shot With BB Gun During Christmas Parade In 1992? Actress Recounts

Christmas truly brings back amazing memories, but sometimes, at least in Tori Spelling’s case, those can be painful too. The actress shocked everyone when she posted about an incident, during which she was shot with a BB gun while she was at the 1992 Chrismas Parade along with her Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Brian Austin Green.

December 14, Spelling took to her Instagram handle to share a post, explaining the same incident. The Dancing With the Stars alum shared a throwback picture with Green during one of their initial Christmas parades.

In the picture, the actress is seemingly sitting in a parade float seat alsong with her co-actor. Both the performers can be seen wearing red, white, and yellow colored broaches during the occasion.

In the caption, Spelling penned, “19 and riding in The Hollywood Christmas Parade with my teen dream on and off camera @brianaustingreen.” She wrote ahead that she had grown up watching that event on television and that she was excited that Donna and David (the names of their character in the aforementioned show) were asked to ride on an antique vehicle through the parade.

She recalled that it was the year 1992 and their show was at “its prime” and it was going great until she was “shot with a BB gun…”

She questioned her followers, “Didn’t see that one coming did you?”Spelling further recalled waving to the public as the car moved ahead in the parade and suddenly feeling a “hot shot pain” on her leg.

The actress reflected on whispering to Green that she had been shot to which he responded in their “usual banter” by saying that she was being “dramatic.” The performer said, “Fair, he knew me well. I had a flare for drama. After all, it’s a teens right.”

Spelling further penned about shrugging it off as her “overactive imagination” and went back wave the public. The actress added that she checked her jeans after the parade and she found a “burn hole on my upper levi thigh. I was ok the 501s were not.”

The actress wrote that it took her decades to be able to ride in another parade, but despite that, she still loved the tradition of watching it yearly on television with her children, and the entire experience is added to her Christmas stories.

