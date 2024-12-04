‘Watching It All Sort Of Fall Apart’: Nightbitch Star Amy Adams Opens Up About Her Struggles As New Mother

The Nightbitch star Amy Adams revealed her struggles as a new mom. In conversation with People Magazine, Adams shared that it has been difficult to keep her true feelings and struggles to herself rather than letting people around her know about them.

The Leap Year actress claimed that there had been pressure to be good at everything. She went on to reveal the details of her postpartum journey while playing the role of a mother in her upcoming film.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment portal, the actress recalled that getting to work only a few days after giving birth was one “surreal experience.”

Adams went on to reveal that she used to stay up till late with her daughter and would still reach the work locations, which felt different to her.

Explaining her situation further, the Hollywood star claimed, “I was tired, but also I felt so different. I know the world didn’t see me differently. But I felt it very internally that something had shifted.”

She further recalled, “Watching it all sort of fall apart because I wasn’t communicating what I really needed... Just burning the candle at both ends until you can only do that for so long, and doing what I call closet crying.”

Adding to her conversations, the actress added, “You never want anybody to see you cry, so I would cry in the closet, which just paints such a sad picture, but I don’t think I’m alone in that.”

Adams shared that she discovered having symptoms of footing again when her daughter was only 3-4 years old. She stated that she sat down with her husband to figure things out and map a way forward.

Praising her husband, the actress said that Le Gallo stood up for her and took care of their daughter whenever she was away for work.

Adams went on to state to the outlet, “Once I got over my own shame at not being perfect at all of this, I really think I was able to have more open communication about not just what I needed but what I felt would benefit our family as a whole.”

She concluded by saying that even today when she signs up for a project, she makes her family sit down to discuss the pros and cons of her taking up a new film or series.

Nightbitch is set to hit theaters on December 6.

