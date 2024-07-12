The Family Remix Trailer: Wayne Brady Lets Fans Into His Personal Life With His New Reality Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of depression

Comic Wayne Brady is ready to share his “truth” with the world in a new series chronicling the life of his blended family, consisting of his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, her partner Jason Fordham, and Taketa and Brady’s daughter Maile Brady.

While it seems complicated at the onset, Wayne Brady: The Family Remix will break down the dynamics of the family, revealing “unexpected points of view and values that most people (including his own family) have a hard time understanding.”

Wayne Brady opens up about his life in new series

“People see their social media posts — from vacations to dancing in TikToks — but what’s behind the joyful 15 seconds of fun?” the official synopsis of Freeform’s upcoming reality TV show reads. Brady’s “Core 4,” which he describes as not a “nuclear family,” are the only ones who know his true self. The star admits to the cameras in the trailer that his life has been kept a secret for much longer.

The members introduce themselves: Maile is the “nepo baby” of the group; Mandie is her ex-husband’s business partner; and Jason is her life partner, who has also been a dancer for Brady in the past. “I’ll freely admit it; it’s weird,” Brady declares out loud in the promo.

Examining Wayne Brady's life with his blended family

But there has been an existential question underlying for a while: Who is Wayne Brady? The star asks this to himself, which then cuts to his daughter, claiming that he has not been living “100% authentically.” Brady, who came out as pansexual in an exclusive interview with People magazine, confronts his friends on the topic on camera. Upon revealing his sexual orientation, he is met with an “I don’t know what the f--- that is” from one, while another friend simplifies, “You like human beings.”

It is not easy being a “blended family,” and all that comes with it will be truthfully shown and reflected by this unconventional yet tight-knit commune. Everything leads to Brady opening up about things, discussing his sexuality and mental health struggles with his mother. "I have a reputation. I have a business. I have my family. This is not a game. This is my actual life,” he admits.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix is set to premiere on July 24.

