‘We Want Nothing’: JonBenét Ramsey Murder House Owner Shares Why They Didn't Take Part In Documentary

While all eyes are on Netflix for the release of a new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey’s murder, the people who own the old house today have come forth to share their views. Carol Milner and her husband Timothy live in the same house where the young girl was murdered back in 1996.

The couple also lives there with their five children. Talking to TMZ, Carol and Timothy stated that they were approached by producers of the Netflix documentary, Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? However, they turned down their offer.

In fact, as per Carol, it is not the first time that the couple has been approached by the team of a documentary. The outlet reported that Carol and Timothy had previously had offers from a few other Hollywood names; that even includes Dr. Phil. One similar offer for the family was worth 7 figures, per reports.

"We want nothing to do with the exploitation of that poor family," Carol mentioned to the outlet.

Although with the release of the above-mentioned Netflix documentary, Carol and Timothy are hoping to see an increase in people visiting their place often, they feel secure as the property is gated.

Coming to the horrifying case, JonBenét was only 6 when she was found dead in the basement of the house. The incident occurred back in December 1996.

However, even today her international headline-making and shivering murder case is unsolved.

The property happens to be a boulder situated in Colorado, which was bought by Carol and Timothy back in 2004. Per the couple, they instantly fell in love with the sprawling mansion as they gave it a thorough look. Carol even states that they did feel uneasy, even when they had seen it for the first time.

Per the new owners of the mansion, they do not feel that it was the Ramsey family behind the murder of young JonBenét.

Meanwhile, they added that they once felt scared over a theory that stated the murderer was still at large. However, with time, they have moved on from it.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? will be released on Netflix on November 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

