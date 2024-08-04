'We'll Try And Keep Them Away': Josh Hartnett Reveals He Does Not Want His Kids To Take Up Acting

Josh Hartnett, who stars in the new film Trap and is a father of four, is keen on protecting his children from the challenges of the Hollywood lifestyle. In an interview with PEOPLE, he shared that he and his wife, British actress Tamsin Egerton, are raising their kids away from the public eye, living a quiet life in the English countryside. They avoid bringing work home to ensure their children have normal upbringings. Hartnett, 46, is glad that while his children are aware of his profession, they don't yet fully understand the complexities of the industry. He hopes to maintain this distance from the spotlight for as long as possible.

Harnett worked with writer-director M. Night Shyamalan in Trap, whose daughter singer Saleja played a role in the film as a fictional pop star Lady Raven. Shyamalan has three daughters and Ishana is also a filmmaker. She joined the industry with her directorial debut with the film The Watchers.

Will Harnett support his kids if they wish to pursue acting?

When Josh Harnett was asked if he would support his children to pursue acting. He said, "I mean, I'd have to be if they really wanted to, but I wouldn't encourage it. Taking cues from his career which started with his debut in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later in 1998, Harnett said, "Not to make it too simplified, but I do think the industry is tough on girls, and I don't want that for my kids. I also think the industry is tough on actors. We're always waiting for people to say it's okay for us to do our job."

He went on to say that if his kids wanted to be directors or musicians, he would try to understand that.Harnett felt inspired when he saw Shyamalan collaborate with Saleka on the Trap set. He stated he was unsure what his kids would wish to pursue in the future. But he firmly believed in building a healthy relationship with them and supporting them in their creative life as they got older.

The Oppenheimer star's eldest daughter will turn 9 later this year and he wants his kids to stop growing so fast. Hartnett felt terrified of the thought his kids were getting older. He said, "I don't want them to get older too quickly. I want to keep them as little, squishy kids." Josh Hartnett shared his kids are "really hardcore Swifties," and recently developed an interest in horses. He poured his heart out and being a dad was a great experience and it also exposed him to new interests he might not have pursued on his own. He cited the latest example of learning horseback riding as currently his kids were fascinated by it and Harnett was excited to learn and discover together. Trap is currently showing in theatres.

