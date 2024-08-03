Is M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap Based On A True Story? Real-Life Tale Behind Movie EXPLORED

American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller Trap features a serial killer, Cooper, played by actor Josh Hartnett, who takes his daughter to see her favorite pop star. However, the event is a sting operation to catch him. Shyamalan described the film as Silence of the Lambs at a Taylor Swift concert. Surprisingly, Trap is inspired by the real-life Operation Flagship, one of the U.S.'s most successful sting operations.

In December 1985, the U.S. Marshals Service sent over 3,000 fake invitations to fugitives in Washington, D.C., promising free tickets to a Redskins vs. Bengals game. The invitations were sent under the fake name Flagship International Sports TV to those with outstanding warrants.

Bus transportation was provided to a pregame party where the winners could collect their prize and enter drawings for more tickets and a trip to Super Bowl XX.

On December 15, 101 of the 3,000 invited fugitives were taken to the Washington Convention Center, dressed in Redskins gear. Over 150 undercover officers, disguised as cheerleaders, caterers, flagship reps, and even a San Diego chicken, were waiting to arrest them.

Arresting 101 fugitives at once was too risky, so upon arrival, the criminals were checked in and moved to a separate room in groups of about 15. They were told they would get their tickets and hear from the master of ceremonies, played by enforcement chief Louie McKinney.

Once seated, McKinney began his presentation, discussing the day's events and Flagship's new sports programming lineup.

McKinney wrote in his memoir, “One Marshal’s Badge,” that there was a prearranged signal for the Special Operations Group to enter the room when he said surprise. When nothing happened after he gave the signal, he repeated it louder: Today is your lucky day, and I have a big surprise for you!

Then, 25 SOG members entered the room with weapons drawn. This process continued until all 101 fugitives were in custody, resulting in 144 arrests.

Trap is now screening in theaters nationwide.

