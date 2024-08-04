Hayley Mills Reveals Her Experience Working In M Night Shyamalan's Film Trap; 'I Wasn’t Sure If I’d Ever Make...'

Hayley Mills recently revealed her experience working in the newly released psychological thriller film Trap. In the movie, Mills plays the character of Dr. Josephine Grant, an FBI profiler brought out of retirement to track down a serial killer named Cooper, played by Josh Hartnett, who attends a pop concert of Lady Raven with his teenage daughter, Riley. However, they realize the police have set up a trap for them.



In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 78-year-old actress revealed that the opportunity to star in this M. Night Shyamalan movie came "completely unexpected," noting that "I wasn’t sure if I’d ever make another movie — I wasn’t shedding any tears. People often look at you and think, ‘This is a Disney actress, isn’t it?'"

Mills told the outlet that her break from the film was because, as she entered her 50s, leading roles "just weren’t there," so she went on to work in theater and television shows. However, when her agent contacted her about Shyamalan’s movie, she was ready to return, saying that it was a part she would have never "expected to be considered for."

The Parent Trap movie actress further talked about her character in Trap, revealing that Dr. Grant is "brought out of retirement to track down a serial killer" and is very experienced, and "she’s been lecturing and writing books and things about [killers]." Mills added that she thinks her character's age is a "relevant factor in the movie for the protagonist."

Hayley Mills even praised the film director and expressed her joy about being on a movie set again, noting that there's "more space, you can take deeper breaths… and certainly, on a movie of Night’s, you don’t rush." The actress said he's a "complete filmmaker," noting that this movie is his creation, as he wrote, directed, and funded it.

The actress also mentioned that playing a serial killer role isn't as easy as one may think, explaining that it is "quite challenging." However, Mills said her co-star Josh Hartnett did a great job in his role. She said that he effortlessly gets a balance between that darkness because he is "naturally charming and he’s got a great sense of humor."

Meanwhile, M. Night Shyamalan's Trap is now in theaters. The film also features Kid Cudi, Ariel Donoghue, Alison Pill, Jonathan Langdon, and Marnie McPhail, among more talented actors.

