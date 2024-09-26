What Are Kate Winslet’s Retirement Plans? Find Out As Actress Claims To Be Never ‘Getting Older’

Kate Winslet is not looking to reveal her retirement plans just yet. As the actress prepares for her big Lee release, she is busy promoting her upcoming war film, which also stars Andy Samberg. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Winslet opened up about keeping her retirement plans a secret.

All the actress mentioned was that she is never looking forward to getting older. It was the talk show host who pointed out that the Oscar-winning actress had not acted in any films last year, which ultimately sparked the conversation about the Titanic actress’ retirement plans.

Responding to Colbert’s question on her retirement ideas, Winslet revealed, "I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate. No, I can't.” The host then mentioned that the actress could just whisper it in his ears. To the statement, the actress quipped, "No, I actually can't because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it."

As the actress’ answers filled the studio with laughter, she further added, "Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. No retiring for me."

For her new movie Lee, the actress will portray the character of Lee Miller, an ex-cover girl of Vogue turned a war photographer. Apart from playing the lead role, Winslet has also come onboard as one of the producers in the film.

The Divergent actress went on to reveal to the talk show host that she always had a brief idea about who Lee Miller was. When she planned on getting onboard with the photography film, the Hollywood star met with Anthony, Lee Miller’s son, who turned out to be a great source of information for the upcoming movie.

The actress stated, "I went and met him and I got out of my car and he put his arms around me and said, 'Do you know, I've always hoped ever since Titanic that if there was a film made about my mother that you might play her?'” She further stated, "I did sort of think, 'Okay, do I believe that?' But he was just completely wonderful."

Lee is set to release in theaters on September 27.

